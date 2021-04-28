Black Diamond Group (BDIMF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.20 million during the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDIMF opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Group has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $170.32 million, a PE ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BDIMF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Black Diamond Group from $4.10 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

