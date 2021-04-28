Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.72

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.72 and traded as high as C$3.70. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$3.67, with a volume of 16,515 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$4.10 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$213.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.72.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$56.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

