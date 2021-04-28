Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $110.00. The company traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BSM. Raymond James increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $77.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.01 million. Analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.34%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.