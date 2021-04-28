Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLKB traded up $2.64 on Wednesday, hitting $74.68. 457,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,047. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $45.77 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $1,645,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,098 shares in the company, valued at $24,970,979.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $570,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,946.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $3,177,815. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

