Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 54,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 333,497 shares.The stock last traded at $75.03 and had previously closed at $72.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 156.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $457,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $361,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $3,177,815 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.