BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.06

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.06 and traded as high as C$11.92. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$11.51, with a volume of 3,407,588 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry to C$11.30 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.40 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05. The firm has a market cap of C$6.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.06.

In other BlackBerry news, Director Wade Sebastian Burton sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$44,640.00.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

