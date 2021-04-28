BlackCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.31 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.79 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0955 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026172 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 202.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000722 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,627,489 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

