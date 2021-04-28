Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director Sells C$25,800.00 in Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director John Robert Finbow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total value of C$25,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 775,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,670,951.20.

John Robert Finbow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total value of C$8,550.00.

On Monday, April 19th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.45, for a total value of C$8,450.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, John Robert Finbow sold 800 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.35, for a total value of C$6,680.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, John Robert Finbow purchased 700 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.87 per share, with a total value of C$5,509.00.

On Friday, February 12th, John Robert Finbow purchased 700 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.40 per share, with a total value of C$5,880.00.

On Monday, February 8th, John Robert Finbow purchased 1,400 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.45 per share, with a total value of C$11,830.00.

BLN stock traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$461.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.59. Blackline Safety Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.75.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$10.68 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLN shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.00.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

