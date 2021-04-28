BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, a growth of 193.1% from the March 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,730. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $11.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 315.3% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at about $108,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

