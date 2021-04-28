BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Up 1,900.0% in April

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

EGF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.76. 6,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,009. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 179,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 55,871 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

