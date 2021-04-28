BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Up 205.8% in April

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a growth of 205.8% from the March 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.38. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,338. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

