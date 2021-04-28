Blakecoin (BLC) Trading 72.1% Lower This Week

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 27th. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $47,839.93 and approximately $4.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 72.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,939.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.65 or 0.04808328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.54 or 0.00468782 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $898.01 or 0.01634547 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.54 or 0.00763637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.57 or 0.00517974 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00062915 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.23 or 0.00433628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004242 BTC.

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

