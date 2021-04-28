Blank Wallet Price Down 27% Over Last Week (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $32.99 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for about $2.01 or 0.00003714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blank Wallet has traded down 27% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00061438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.88 or 0.00275009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $573.84 or 0.01059984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.45 or 0.00708295 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00025399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,297.72 or 1.00298025 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,406,687 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

