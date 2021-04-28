BLAST (BLAST) Trading 55.2% Lower Over Last Week

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 21.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded 55.2% lower against the dollar. BLAST has a market capitalization of $47,121.11 and $63.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006688 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00014939 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000145 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

