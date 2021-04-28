Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.77 Million

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for about $4.40 or 0.00008036 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $539,842.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00066016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00020255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $464.47 or 0.00848659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00066023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00096266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,495.15 or 0.08213353 BTC.

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

BCUG is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 628,708 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

