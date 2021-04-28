Blocknet Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $63,772.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.49 or 0.00006363 BTC on exchanges. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $26.77 million and $63,772.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00034690 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00025723 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00009330 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,668,797 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

