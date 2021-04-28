Blockpass Price Tops $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 28th. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $989,220.28 and approximately $997.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00020058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.50 or 0.00847174 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00096143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,465.33 or 0.08161575 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass (PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

