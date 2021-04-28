Bloom Energy (BE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Bloom Energy to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bloom Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.18. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Several research firms have commented on BE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,761,029.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $1,164,889.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,767 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,802.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,726 shares of company stock worth $3,113,259 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

