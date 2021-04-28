Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Down 4.2%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $27.33. Approximately 2,791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 264,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $746.66 million, a PE ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $130.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $38,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $109,552.59. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,512,681 shares of company stock valued at $39,192,422. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,054,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 118,285 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,401,000 after purchasing an additional 400,654 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 421.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 531,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 429,414 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Blue Bird by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.