BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in April

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BlueScope Steel stock traded up $8.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.95. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 771. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.48. BlueScope Steel has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLSFY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BlueScope Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised BlueScope Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, and China. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

