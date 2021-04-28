Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Down 99.5% in April

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the March 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BBSRF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. 28,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,742. Bluestone Resources has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44.
About Bluestone Resources
