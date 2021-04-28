Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Down 99.5% in April

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the March 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BBSRF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. 28,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,742. Bluestone Resources has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Blanco gold project and the Mita geothermal project located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

