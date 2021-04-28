BMO Capital Markets Boosts Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target to $63.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ADM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.77.

NYSE ADM traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.83. 48,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,663. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $62.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $940,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 236,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $313,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

