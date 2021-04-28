BMO Capital Markets Increases Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $150.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.30.

PKG traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,556. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $86.93 and a 52 week high of $148.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.06 and its 200-day moving average is $133.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

