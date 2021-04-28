BMO Capital Markets Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $290.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.93.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $8.02 on Wednesday, hitting $253.95. 2,246,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,294,094. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $169.39 and a 12-month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 577,877,949 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,091,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,849,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,681,830 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,988,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 208,079,583 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,492,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.