BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.31

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.31 and last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 369370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.
BNPQY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised shares of BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.70.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%.
BNP Paribas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)
BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.
