BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.31

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.31 and last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 369370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.

BNPQY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised shares of BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.70.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas SA will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%.

BNP Paribas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.