Bodycote (LON:BOY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $745.62

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 745.62 ($9.74) and traded as high as GBX 816 ($10.66). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 808 ($10.56), with a volume of 147,468 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bodycote from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bodycote currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 633 ($8.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 819.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 745.62. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,040.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a GBX 13.40 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. Bodycote’s payout ratio is currently 9,500.00%.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

