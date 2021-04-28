Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 3,120 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.8% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,532 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 143.5% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 145,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 85,862 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 25.0% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 57,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.55. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.55 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

