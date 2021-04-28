Bokf Na Acquires 354 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,159,000 after buying an additional 32,899 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,268,000 after buying an additional 45,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,578,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 399,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,744,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.50.

WSO stock opened at $294.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.62 and its 200-day moving average is $243.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.09 and a 1 year high of $295.94.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

