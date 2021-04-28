Bokf Na Acquires 97,166 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,166 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.05% of New Residential Investment worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 12,558 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NRZ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

