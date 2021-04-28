Bokf Na Buys 8,350 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bokf Na boosted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 91.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,312,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,258,000 after buying an additional 1,416,793 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,134,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,222,000 after buying an additional 314,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,518,000 after acquiring an additional 522,085 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,962,000 after acquiring an additional 961,425 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $157.80 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.23.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,353.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.64.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

