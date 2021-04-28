Bokf Na Buys New Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,614,000 after acquiring an additional 129,716 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 193,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 48,452 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

