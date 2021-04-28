Bokf Na Cuts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $3,622,000. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 31.4% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO opened at $174.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.45. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.01 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.