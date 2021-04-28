Bokf Na Cuts Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $621.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $559.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $521.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.56 and a twelve month high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.77.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.