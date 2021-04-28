Bokf Na Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $699,951.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,653 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

NYSE GIS opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

