Bokf Na Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bokf Na raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 110.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.42 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

