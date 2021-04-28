Bokf Na Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after buying an additional 126,651 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,437,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $97.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day moving average is $100.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.03 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $276,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,601,305.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $98,739.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,970. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

