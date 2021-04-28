Bokf Na Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 57,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,176,000 after buying an additional 67,078 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,612,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after acquiring an additional 69,841 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.34.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

