Bokf Na Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bokf Na boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Dover by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Dover by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $147.94 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $79.87 and a 1-year high of $149.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.92 and a 200-day moving average of $125.93.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

