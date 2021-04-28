Bokf Na Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Bokf Na lifted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LPL Financial by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,516,000 after buying an additional 722,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $64,931.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,581.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,043,477.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,446,151.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.05.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $151.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.50. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $151.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

