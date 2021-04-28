Bokf Na Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $413.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.93. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.95, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.95.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

