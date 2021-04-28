Bokf Na Invests $2.37 Million in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,148 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSTG opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.70. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $502.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.49 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northland Securities cut shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.24.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

