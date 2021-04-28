Bokf Na Lowers Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,715 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,475,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,814 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Autodesk by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $677,260,000 after buying an additional 91,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,570,067 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $479,404,000 after buying an additional 123,803 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.87.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $297.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.57 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.14, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

