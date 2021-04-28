Bokf Na Lowers Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 855.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XRAY stock opened at $66.26 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $66.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of -288.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XRAY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.08.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

