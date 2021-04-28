Bokf Na Makes New Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 523,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 32,352 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

NYSE CCL opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

