Bokf Na Purchases 3,274 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Bokf Na grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 143.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 10,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $361.54 per share, with a total value of $3,615,400.00. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,799.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063 in the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.00.

Shares of TDY opened at $442.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.19 and a twelve month high of $446.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.61.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

