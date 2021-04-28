Bokf Na Purchases 32,920 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Bokf Na boosted its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 348.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,920 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

LYFT opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.96. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Nomura initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.79.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $281,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,681,969 shares of company stock worth $302,893,844 in the last 90 days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

