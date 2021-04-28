Bokf Na Raises Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NULG. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.63. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

