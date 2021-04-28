Bokf Na Reduces Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,017,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $8,423,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN stock opened at $216.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.31.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.14.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

