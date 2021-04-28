Bokf Na Reduces Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,812 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.35.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $132.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.13 and a 12 month high of $133.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

