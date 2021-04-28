Bokf Na Reduces Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,304 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 12,135 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,336 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $98,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,757 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,106 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after acquiring an additional 142,883 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAL opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

